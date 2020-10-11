WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall appeared last night on a virtual meet and greet for Dark Parlor Originals, but the event had to be cut short due to Hall's condition. Hall was apparently intoxicated and it was decided to end things so he could be taken care of.

"First and foremost, we're gonna take care of Scott," Mike of Dark Parlor Originals said in the video below. "We're gonna take care of Scott. We're gonna make sure he has what he needs. He's had some issues going on recently. It's not my business to talk about. We're not here to make him look bad, we're not here to look bad. We just trying to get your stuff signed."

Steve Ruiz, a fan who watched Hall's signing, wrote in the video's live chat:

"He was being difficult. They got a late start, Mike was trying to get through everyone's orders in a timely manner, but Hall kept having issues with every inscription or request, and had issues with how rushed he felt. Influenced by meds or other substances. He was trying, but he wasn't in a mental state to push through so quickly with so many items in a four-hour period while being streamed live."

Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as Razor Ramon in 2014, and was set to go in a second time as part of the nWo this year. Due to the pandemic, WWE has not yet held the 2020 induction ceremony, and will likely have it at next year's WrestleMania.