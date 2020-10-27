AEW President Tony Khan announced that NWA Women's Champion Serena Deeb will have her first title defense tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite. She will be facing Leyla Hirsch.

Tony Khan announced, "Congratulations to the new @nwa Women's World Champion @SerenaDeeb! She'll make her 1st title defense v. @LegitLeyla on #AEWDynamite tomorrow night, Wednesday on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT on a huge show with several big matches on the card! Thank you great fans who make AEW possible!"

Serena Deeb defeated Thunder Rosa on tonight's episode of UWN Primetime Live to become the new NWA Women's World Champion.

In September, she made her AEW debut, losing to then NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa on Dynamite.

