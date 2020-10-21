- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring punishing table crashes from Hell In a Cell.

- Big E will speak with Corey Graves for Thursday's WWE "After The Bell" podcast. The SmackDown Superstar will discuss what to expect from his solo run, The New Day, career goals, and more. Below is WWE's announcement for the podcast:

Big E talks about his future on WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves On Oct. 9, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods returned to Big E's side, signaling the reunion of The New Day. But not much later, Kingston and Woods found out they would be heading to Raw while Big E remained on SmackDown. It was heartbreaking, but it signaled a new beginning — a new day, if you will — for the trio. With Big E now on his own for the first time since 2014, he visits WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves to talk about his solo experience and what to expect from the former Intercontinental Champion. Don't miss Big E talking about The New Day, his career goals and becoming a World Champion. WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Click here to listen and subscribe on Spotify so you'll never miss an episode.

- As noted, six-man action has been announced for tonight's WWE NXT episode with Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar) vs. Jake Atlas, Isiah "Swerve" Scott and Ashante "Thee" Adonis.

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Producer Shawn Michaels took to Twitter to hype the match.

"This will be one to watch!!! #WWENXT," he wrote.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is HBK's full tweet: