Earlier today, SHIMMER Volume 118 took place at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. It was part of GCW "The Collective." In the main event, Kimber Lee defeated Nicole Savoy to retain the Shimmer Championship.

Below are the results:

* Nevaeh defeated Kenzie Paige

* Alice Crowley defeated Jody Threat, Elayna Black, Queen Aminata, Big Mama, and Brittany Blake (Sensational Scramble Match)

* Heather Monroe defeated Leyla Hirsch

* The Bird And The Bee (Willow Nightingale & Solo Darling) defeated Kayla Kassidy & Sierra

* Lacey Ryan defeated Davienne

* Hyan (c) defeated Thunderkitty (Heart Of SHIMMER Championship Match)

* Zoey Skye defeated Holidead

* Team Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) (c) defeated The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (SHIMMER Tag Team Championships Match)

* Kimber Lee (c) defeated Nicole Savoy (SHIMMER Championship Match)

