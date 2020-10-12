WWE has announced that Shorty G is staying on the SmackDown brand.

It was revealed after Friday's WWE Draft kick off that the following Superstars were free agents and able to sign with the brand of their choosing, because they were not drafted out of Friday's pool on SmackDown - Shorty, Humberto Carrillo, Mickie James, Murphy, Drew Gulak, Tucker, and Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado).

It was then announced during the Supplemental Draft on Talking Smack this past weekend that Carrillo was staying on RAW, while Tucker and Gulak were moving to RAW. It was also announced that Kalisto was staying on SmackDown, while Murphy was moving to SmackDown. That left Shorty, Metalik, Dorado and James as the remaining free agents from the first pool.

Sarah Schreiber just confirmed Shorty G's draft pick in the Twitter video seen below. There's no word yet on Metalik, Dorado and James, but we should be hearing further updates soon.

Also below is a new video that shows more tension within Lucha House Party, teasing that Metalik and Dorado may be going to RAW together.

Below is an updated look at 2020 WWE Drafts so far:

ROUND 1

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre stays on RAW

* RAW Women's Champion Asuka stays on RAW

* The Hurt Business (MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley) stays on RAW

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns stays on SmackDown

* Seth Rollins goes from RAW to SmackDown

ROUND 2

* AJ Styles goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Sasha Banks stays on SmackDown

* Naomi goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Bianca Belair goes from RAW to SmackDown

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax stay on RAW

ROUND 3

* Ricochet stays on RAW

* Jey Uso stays on SmackDown

* Mandy Rose stays on RAW

* Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio go from RAW to SmackDown

* The Miz and John Morrison go from SmackDown to RAW

ROUND 4

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods go from SmackDown to RAW

* Big E stays on SmackDown

* Dana Brooke stays on RAW

* Otis stays on SmackDown

* Angel Garza stays on RAW

FREE AGENTS

* Humberto Carrillo stays on RAW

* Tucker goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Drew Gulak goes from SmackDown to RAW

* Kalisto stays on SmackDown

* Shorty G stays on SmackDown

* Murphy goes from RAW to SmackDown

* Gran Metalik TBA

* Lince Dorado TBA

* Mickie James TBA

Stay tuned for more on the 2020 WWE Draft finale and remember to join us for live coverage of tonight's RAW at 8pm ET. The following Superstars are eligible to be drafted on tonight's show:

* Andrade, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Daniel Bryan, Carmella, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Erik (of The Viking Raiders), Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, Billie Kay, Lana, Keith Lee, Riddick Moss, Natalya, Titus O'Neil, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION), Matt Riddle, The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan), Peyton Royce, Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford), Braun Strowman, Tamina, Akira Tozawa, Zelina Vega, Bray Wyatt, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Elias, Lars Sullivan.