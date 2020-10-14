WWE is bringing back WCW's "Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal" gimmick for the special Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT on October 28.

As noted earlier, Candice LeRae defeated Shotzi Blackheart on tonight's NXT show to earn a Halloween Havoc match against NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai. LeRae won the match after receiving brass knuckles from Indi Hartwell. The main event of tonight's show saw NXT North American Champion Damian Priest retain his title over Dexter Lumis, after interference from Cameron Grimes. As the show was ending, Johnny Gargano attacked Priest on the stage with a steel chair.

NXT General Manager William Regal then appeared on the stage to announce Gargano vs. Priest for Halloween Havoc, with the title on the line. Regal then introduced Blackheart, the Halloween Havoc host, who announced that the stipulations for LeRae vs. Shirai and Gargano vs. Priest will be determined with the "Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal" wheel.

The stipulations for both title matches will be revealed with a spin of the wheel on the night of Halloween Havoc.

Regal also announced Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez for Halloween Havoc.

The special Halloween Havoc edition of NXT will air on Wednesday, October 28 from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current card, along with a few shots of tonight's closing segment:

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal: NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest (c)

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal: NXT Women's Title Match

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai (c)

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

.@CandiceLeRae & @JohnnyGargano ???????? receive #WWENXT championship opportunities at #HalloweenHavoc, but the stakes are going to be a little different this time around.



SPIN THE WHEEL, MAKE A DEAL. ????@ShotziWWE pic.twitter.com/xtTgUsz160 — WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2020