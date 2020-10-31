Stephanie McMahon announced yesterday, October 30, that WWE has a new live TV deal in Thailand.

WWE RAW and SmackDown will be airing live from the United States on the TV channel, 3BB Sport One.

Stephanie wrote on Twitter, "Today marks a big day for @WWE in Thailand! We are so excited to bring #WWERaw and #SmackDown to the @WWEUniverse in Thailand LIVE from the US every week, only on 3BB Sport One! @3BBtweet"

As noted during the Q3 2020 earnings call, it was announced that Stephanie McMahon's responsibilities with WWE have increased. One thing is that now Global Sales and Partnerships fall under her purview.

Below you can see her announcement: