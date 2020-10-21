It was decided on tonight's AEW Dynamite that the TNT Championship Match between Cody and Orange Cassidy is now a Lumberjack Match. The reason was Dark Order threatened to get involved in the match, this will now potentially keep the group at bay so there will be a decisive winner on next week's show.

Cody and Cassidy went to a 20-minute time limit draw for the title on last week's Dynamite.

Also next Wednesday, the Inner Circle is set to hold a Town Hall Meeting to decide if MJF will join the group, Tay Conti meets Abadon in the ring, and the semis of the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament.

Below is the full lineup:

* Cody (c) vs. Orange Cassidy (Lumberjack Match for the AEW TNT Championship)

* Wardlow vs. Hangman Page (AEW Tournament Match)

* Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix (AEW Tournament Match)

* Inner Circle Town Hall Meeting to decide if MJF will join the group

* Tay Conti vs. Abadon