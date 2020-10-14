RETRIBUTION member T-BAR [Dominik Dijakovic] has assured WWE legend Christian that he is safe from any future attacks from the vigilante stable.

"We hereby grant @Christian4Peeps immunity from all future attacks by #RETRIBUTION," he tweeted.

T-BAR was tweeting in response to an article in which Christian praises Mustafa Ali, the leader of RETRIBUTION.

"I know there was a lot of talk about the RETRIBUTION thing, but I really liked Ali being put in the forefront there," Christian said on the Busted Open Radio. [h/t eWrestlingNews].

"I think he [Ali] has a lot of untapped potential and we haven't really had a chance to see the layers of his personality, and I think there's a lot there. I'm interested to see how that unfolds and how he builds on it now that he has that opportunity. Everybody works for that opportunity, and he's got it now. I'm hoping he can hit it out of the park on this," added Christian.

T-BAR had previously granted immunity to WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac. In both cases, T-BAR cited their in-ring names as the reason why RETRIBUTION will not attack the pair of WWE legends.

Nobody is safe from RETRIBUTION. You cannot run. You cannot hide. Let this serve as a warning to anyone who has ever dawned the title of "WWE Superstar".



...Except for @BookerT5x, just another incredible name, excellent choice of letter. #RETRIBUTION — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 27, 2020