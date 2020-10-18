Retribution's T-BAR gave a warning to the WWE roster that nobody is safe and are all dead. Bray Wyatt responded to the warning.

T-BAR tweeted, "No @WWE Superstar is safe. You're all dead. #RETRIBUTION"

Bray Wyatt responded to the tweet after a fan tagged him.

Wyatt replied, "I'm already dead."

T-BAR replied back to The Fiend, with a photo of Alexa Bliss and the question, "Is she?"

As noted, WWE announced that on this week's RAW season premiere episode, Bray Wyatt will be hosting a new edition of The Firefly Fun House.

Below you can see their interaction: