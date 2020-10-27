It looks like T-BAR may be the next Retribution member to challenge WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley for his title.

Last night's RAW saw The Hurt Business (Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin) defeat Retribution (T-BAR, Mustafa Ali, Slapjack, Mace) in an eight-man Elimination Tag Team Match. Lashley and T-BAR were both eliminated after their ringside brawl led to a double count out.

T-BAR took to Twitter today and issued a warning to Lashley.

"All Mighty my ass. You like to Fight @fightbobby? Good. Because I don't care about match results or paper championships. I'm going to make it my Business to Hurt you. #Retribution," he wrote.

Lashley responded and dismissed the threat.

He wrote, "You shouldn't care about my US Title anyway because you're nowhere near my league. Try all you want, we'll keep winning. #TheHurtBusiness"

T-BAR has not responded to Lashley as of this writing.

Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view saw Lashley retain his title over Slapjack by submission, in a match that went just under 4 minutes long. There is no word yet on what else WWE has planned for the feud between Retribution and The Hurt Business, if anything.

Lashley is scheduled for a non-title champion vs. champion match against WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn at the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22.

Stay tuned for more on Retribution and The Hurt Business. Below are the full tweets from Lashley and T-BAR:

All Mighty my ass. You like to Fight @fightbobby? Good. Because I don't care about match results or paper championships. I'm going to make it my Business to Hurt you. #RETRIBUTION pic.twitter.com/VYPzGs12wI — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) October 27, 2020