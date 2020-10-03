Impact Wrestling superstar Tenille Dashwood recently posted to her Instagram account about the importance of taking risks and not playing it safe, releasing stills from her latest photo shoot with photographer Daniel Forero in the process.

Dashwood writes, "If you want it, go for it. Take a risk. Don't always play it safe or you'll die wondering."

Dashwood returned to Impact at the beginning of September and made it clear that she was targeting Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo. She's also traded wins with former champion Jordynne Grace, and now she will be competing in a rubber match against Grace at this Saturday's Victory Road special.

She first signed with Impact back in the summer of 2019, following her brief stint with ROH. She's been away from the company since March of this year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Check out her post below: