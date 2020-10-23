- WWE just released this behind-the-scenes footage from The New Day's Farewell match on the recent SmackDown on FOX season two premiere.

The match saw Big E and RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeat Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sheamus. Of the six participants, Kofi, Woods and Sheamus were sent to the red brand in the 2020 WWE Draft.

- WWE SmackDown Superstar Carmella turns 33 years old today while WWE NXT UK Superstar Aoife Valkyrie turns 23.

- Below is an extended preview for next week's NXT UK Title match between #1 contender Ilja Dragunov and champion WALTER. This week's show closed with a contract signing for the match, which broke out in a brawl after WALTER slapped Dragunov. The fight ended after they crashed through a ringside barrier together. Dragunov grabbed the NXT UK Title belt and tossed it at WALTER as the show went off the air.

Dragunov became the #1 contender after winning a 20-man Battle Royal that aired back in April before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the brand down for several months. WALTER has been champion since defeating Pete Dunne at the NXT "Takeover: New York" event on April 5, 2019.

Dragunov tweeted on the match and wrote, "A battle worth living for. #UNBESIEGBAR"

You can see more of Dragunov's related tweets below, along with a photo WALTER tweeted of the two together in Germany back in 2015.