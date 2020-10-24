The North won the Impact World Tag Team Championship against The Motor City Machine Guns, The Good Brothers, Madman Fulton and Ace Austin at tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory.

Near the end of the match, Page whacked Karl Anderson in the head with one of the titles while the referee was distracted. This allowed Josh Alexander to pick up the pinfall victory. This is The North's second title reign.

