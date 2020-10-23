Impact Wrestling has announced The Rascalz vs. The Deaners for the Bound For Glory Pre-show on Saturday.

As noted, the Bound For Glory Pre-show will also feature the Impact Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Ken Shamrock.

The 2020 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place tomorrow, Saturday, October 24 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. Remember to join us or live coverage beginning at 8pm ET. Below is the card for tomorrow:

Impact World Heavyweight Title Match

Rich Swann vs. Eric Young (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Kylie Rae vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

The Good Brothers vs. The North vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (c)

Intergender Scramble for the Impact X Division Title

Chris Bey vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Trey Miguel vs. TJP vs. Willie Mack vs. Rohit Raju (c)

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Rhino at #1, Heath, Tenille Dashwood, Havok, Tommy Dreamer, Ace Romero, Larry D, Taya Valkyrie, Brian Myers, Hernandez at #20, 10 more participants TBA

If Heath or Rhyno win, Heath gets his contract. If they lose, they are both gone from Impact.

Ken Shamrock vs. Eddie Edwards

EC3 vs. Moose

Pre-show

Ken Shamrock's Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The Rascalz vs. The Deaners