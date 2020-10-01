The Rock has announced that his XFL football league will re-launch in the spring of 2022.

Rock took to Twitter today and posted a new promo for the return of the league, which he and his partners purchased earlier this year. McMahon was forced to fold the league a second time due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rock noted that the re-launch will be an uphill battle, but they're focused on bringing an electrifying season.

"XFL returns SPRING 2022 [football emoji] As owners, we're proud to champion our XFL players, coaches, cities and fans into an electrifying 2022 season! It's an uphill battle - but we're hungry, humble and no one will outwork us. A league of culture, passion & purpose. #XFL [fist emoji] #Spring2022," he wrote.

Stay tuned for updates on the return of the XFL.

You can see Rock's full tweet with video promo below: