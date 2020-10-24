On tonight's Bound for Glory Pre-Show, Ken Shamrock was inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame by The Rock (via video). Before the ceremony, Shamrock received video messages from WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Bas Rutton, Ariel Helwani, and Chael Sonnen,

Shamrock thanked his family, friends, Bret Hart, The Rock, and even Vince McMahon, for giving him a shot in WWE. Shamrock felt like his time in WWE really helped him figure out the pro wrestler he is today.

Shamrock first appearance for TNA back in 2002, appearing briefly in 2004, and return again for his most recent run beginning in August of 2019. The other Impact Hall of Famers include: Sting, Kurt Angle, Jeff Jarrett, Earl Hebner, Gail Kim, Abyss, and Team 3D.

As noted, Shamrock (with Sami Callihan) is going against Eddie Edwards later tonight on the PPV.

You can check out highlights from the segment in the images below:

The Rock inducts Ken Shamrock (via video) into the Impact Hall of Fame.#BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/Pbx1WfdFhJ — GIFSkull IV - Anti-DMCA #SmackDown (@GifSkullIV) October 24, 2020







