WWE is now billing SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits as Triple Crown Champions.

As noted, last night's WWE Draft edition of RAW saw The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods swap titles with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The New Day won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on last Friday's SmackDown, but were then drafted to RAW. Ford and Dawkins were drafted to SmackDown last night.

WWE recognizes The Street Profits' blue brand title reign as beginning last night, Monday. They also recognize The New Day's red brand title reign as beginning last night.

Official title records show The Street Profits' RAW Tag Team Titles reign lasting from March 2 to October 12, for 223 days. Records also show The New Day's SmackDown Tag Team Titles reign lasting from October 9 to October 12.

The Street Profits are now one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The New Day are three-time RAW Tag Team Champions.

Ford and Dawkins are the second Triple Crown Tag Team Champions in the history of the company now that they have held the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles, the RAW Tag Team Titles and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The first-ever Triple Crown Tag Team Champions were The Revival, who are now known as AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR.

Below is video of Ford and Dawkins celebrating their Triple Crown win with Sarah Schreiber. They are now calling themselves the Triple Crown Profits.