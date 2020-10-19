The Undertaker took to Twitter today to thank fans for their support.

Taker was responding to a commercial from Sony Sports in India, for their version of the upcoming "30 Days of The Deadman" celebration.

"The support received over the years from fans across the world still amazes me. Thank you to the fans in @WWEIndia, I hope you enjoy #30YearsOfTaker on @SPN_Action," Taker wrote.

You can see the full commercial below, which shows how a family followed Taker through his career.

WWE's "30 Days of The Deadman" celebration kicks off later this month on the WWE Network, featuring a new documentary each week until Survivor Series Sunday. You can click here for the full schedule of programming.

Below is Taker's full tweet with the commercial: