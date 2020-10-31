WWE Legend The Undertaker made a special appearance during Friday's edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC.

Fallon's latest Suggestion Box segment featured a viewer who said he loves Halloween and WWE, and wanted to know if Fallon could combine the two.

"I can't but I know who can, and his name... The Undertaker. Check it out," Fallon responded.

Fallon then introduced a video that had Taker grabbing a pumpkin-head scarecrow by his throat, and dropping him with a Tombstone Piledriver. Taker then pinned the scarecrow, smashed the pumpkin and delivered his signature "Rest In Peace" line to end the segment.

You can see full video of the segment above.