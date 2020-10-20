The Undertaker is reportedly scheduled to appear at the 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

The current plan is to build the Survivor Series pay-per-view around the 30th anniversary of Taker, according to @Wrestlevotes. That includes Taker making a live appearance during the pay-per-view.

As of now, there are no plans for The Undertaker to actually wrestle at Survivor Series. It's always possible that this could change, but as of now the plan is for him to make a non-wrestling appearance.

Survivor Series Sunday will also mark the end of the "30 Days of The Deadman" programming on the WWE Network, which begins on Hell In a Cell Sunday and features a new documentary each week. You can click here for the full "30 Days of The Deadman" schedule.

Taker made his WWE TV debut at the 1990 Survivor Series pay-per-view, as the mystery partner for the Million Dollar Team led by WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase. Taker has not wrestled since WrestleMania 36 earlier this year, where he defeated AJ Styles in the cinematic Boneyard Match.

The 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view is scheduled to air live on November 22, reportedly from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. Stay tuned for updates.