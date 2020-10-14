The WWE NXT Tag Team Titles will be defended next Wednesday night on the USA Network.

As noted, tonight's NXT opener saw Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era defeat Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to become the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango.

NXT General Manager William Regal has announced that Strong and Fish will get their title shot from Tyler Breeze and Fandango on next Wednesday's show. This is the only match announced for next week as of this writing.

For those who missed it, below are a few shots from tonight's opener at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando: