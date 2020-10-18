Wednesday's AEW Dynamite features Private Party vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Young Bucks with the winners facing AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR at Full Gear on November 7.

AEW hyped the match on social media and asked fans who they thought would win. The Young Bucks responded with many of their major achievements as a tag team, then picked Dark Order's Silver and Reynolds to win.

"7x IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, 3x ROH Tag Team Champions, 4x PWG Tag Team Champions, 2x Sports Illustrated Tag Team of the Year, 5x WON Tag Team of the Year, WON Tag Team of the Decade, so Alex & John will prob win."

Silver wrote back to Matt and Nick with some of his and Reynolds' own achievements.

"4x best kisser award, 2 time best tap dancer award, 29x most handsome boy, 5x coolest muscles, 7x best hair (Alex), Sports Illustrated most likely to beat the crap out of the young bucks!"

Below is next week's announced Dynamite lineup:

* Britt Baker in action

* AEW Tournament begins

* Private Party vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Young Bucks (Winners face AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR at Full Gear)

* MJF and Chris Jericho "Le Dinner Debonair" segment

7x IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, 3x ROH Tag Team Champions, 4x PWG Tag Team Champions, 2x Sports Illustrated Tag Team of the Year, 5x WON Tag Team of the Year, WON Tag Team of the Decade, so Alex & John will prob win. — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) October 18, 2020