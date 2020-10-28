Tonight's AEW Dynamite features Excalibur interviewing AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR and The Young Bucks. The two teams are set to meet for the titles on November 7 at Full Gear.

This past Wednesday, Matt and Nick Jackson won the opportunity by defeating The Blade & The Butcher, Private Party, and Alex Reynolds & John Silver in a Four-Way Match.

In addition to tonight's interview, Matt and Nick are teasing an announcement: "#AEWDynamite Tonight we'll be making an announcement during our interview with Excalibur & FTR."

Below is the current lineup for the show:

* Inner Circle Town Hall Meeting to decide if MJF joins the group

* Eddie Kingston vs. Matt Sydal

* Cody (c) vs. Orange Cassidy (Lumberjack Match for the AEW TNT Championship)

* Wardlow vs. Hangman Page (World Title Eliminator Tournament Semis)

* Kenny Omega vs. Penta El Zero M (World Title Eliminator Tournament Semis)

* Excalibur interviews AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR and The Young Bucks

* Serena Deeb (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch (NWA Women's World Championship)