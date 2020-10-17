AEW announced 16 matches are scheduled for this Tuesday's AEW Dark. The show streams at 7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel. Below is the full lineup:
* Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard vs. Christopher Daniels
* Aaron Solow vs. Luchasaurus with Jungle Boy
* Brandi Rhodes with Dustin Rhodes vs. KilLynn King
* Bshp King vs. Colt Cabana
* Shawn Dean vs. Matt Sydal
* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Kenzie Paige and Skyler Moore
* Jungle Boy with Luchasaurus vs. KTB
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Jack Evans with Angelico
* Sonny Kiss with Joey Janela vs. Rey Fenix
* Penta El Zero M vs. QT Marshall with Dustin Rhodes
* Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. The Butcher and The Blade
* Adam Priest vs. Alan "5" Angels with Dark Order
* Scorpio Sky vs. Fuego Del Sol
* David Ali vs. Ricky Starks
* Louie Valle, Baron Black, and D3 vs. Dark Order's 3, 4, and 10
* Wardlow vs. Vinny Pacifico
