WWE RAW Superstar Titus O'Neil has been named the Grand Marshal of Sunday's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg race in Florida.

This will be the season finale event for the NTT INDYCAR Series. Titus will give the command for the drivers to start their engines, and will also participate in the pre-race ceremonies.

"Our Tampa Bay and St. Pete communities have so much to be proud of, and I'm honored to serve as this year's grand marshal of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg," Titus said in a press release. "The event will look different this year because of the pandemic, however, the fanfare, excitement and feel of this terrific race will be an amazing and awesome spectacle. I can't wait to see the performances of these spectacular drivers and their respective crews as they perform at the highest level of their sport."

