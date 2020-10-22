Alex Boniello, an actor and Tony Award-winning producer best known for his portrayal of Moritz in the 2015 Broadway revival of Spring Awakening, took to Twitter to congratulate MJF and Chris Jericho for their performance on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Boniello tweeted, "This is good. I hereby relinquish my Tony Award to @IAmJericho and @The_MJF."

He was responding to a tweet from the AEW on TNT Twitter account, which called the MJF-Jericho choregraphed musical "Pure Excellence" and worthy of a Tony Award nomination.

Jericho and MJF, who met up for a steak dinner, performed a Rat Pack song ("My Shadow and Me" by Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr.) and danced quite a bit with several women. In an actual broadway-style performance, they sang an entire song in a choreographed segment. The lyrics included several veiled insults at Orange Cassidy, Cody, and a few other AEW stars.

Boniello won a Tony Award for "Best Musical" in 2019 for co-producing Hadestown.

Check out his tweet below: