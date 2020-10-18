Indie wrestler Tony Deppen announced he tested positive for COVID-19 following his appearances at this month's GCW The Collective. Deppen wrestled on Joey Janela's Spring Break 4 and EFFY's Big Gay Brunch.

"Covid results came back positive," Deppen wrote. "If you're dumb and didn't already get one, get one. Thankfully everyone I was around all weekend all had negative results — even the people I was in a car with for 9 hours. I guess I am just the lucky one. ... I've been by myself for the last week, so half through, before I get another one. I'm not bummed about much over it, other than I actually felt like death. However, I feel like s--- on a personal level, because this is forcing my wife and I to cancel our baby shower. ... And out of everything; that is the hardest thing for me to accept. If you're not get tested, or lying about your results you can kindly fall off a bridge."

Cabana Man Dan, AC Mack, and Dan The Dad also worked at The Collective and have since announced their positive COVID-19 tests. Joey Janela noted yesterday morning that 85 percent of the wrestlers who worked that weekend got tested and are doing okay.

"Also 85% of the wrestlers who wrestled at Collective have gotten their results back and are okay, I'm sure the rest of the ones waiting will receive theirs this morning or afternoon."

Deppen made his ROH debut in the Pure Title Tournament, losing to PJ Black in the first round.

