Triple H is admittedly unsure if the NXT roster will be a part of the two-day WWE Draft which gets underway on Friday Night SmackDown on October 9 and runs through Monday Night Raw on October 12.

"I'll be honest, I really don't know. They're [WWE management] working through that. It's going to be a wait and see thing for us too," he said during the NXT Takeover: 31 post show media call.

Triple pointed to the commercial, which can be seen above, that only mentions Raw and SmackDown rosters as part of the WWE Draft.

"Going of what we've seen in the commercial, we [NXT] won't be a part of the draft. However, that can always change. A lot of talent has gone back-and-forth from NXT, Raw, and SmackDown over the last 12 months.

"End of the day, I'm always for what's best for the talent. No matter how it [the draft] goes, we'll be ready to make it work," added Triple H.

Triple H noted how talents moving around the three rosters lends itself to better storytelling.

"The good thing about WWE right now is there are opportunities everywhere, regardless of the brand. Dating back to the years of the territories, when someone moves from one place to another, it's meaningful. And having those big moments is the art of storytelling."

He also lamented the fact that many fans lack the patience for a story to play out.

"[Through a draft] Characters can morph and performers can transform themselves to something different. However, it doesn't have to happen immediately in that moment. It has to play out. If you look at the Gargano Way storyline, we're just getting rolling. There's a lot more to this than what you've seen so far, but you've got to remain patient," stressed Triple H.

