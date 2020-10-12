Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title belt to the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers.

He took to Twitter today to congratulate LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the team for their big NBA Championship win over the Miami Heat this past weekend.

"JOB FINISHED. Congratulations to MVP @KingJames, @AntDavis23 and the entire @Lakers organization on their 17th @NBA Championship. Enjoy this @WWE title!!! #LakeShow #ForKobe #NBAFinals," Triple H wrote.

You can see a photo of the custom title belt below.

As also seen in the tweets below, Triple H has also sent custom WWE Title belts in recent weeks to the Seattle Storm for winning the WNBA Championship, and the Tampa Bay Lightning for winning the NHL Stanley Cup.

Another year, another @WNBA Championship, and a SECOND @WWE Title heading to the @seattlestorm. Congratulations to @breannastewart, @S10Bird and the rest of the team on a dominating performance in the finals. make some room for this! #WeRepSe4ttle #StrongerThanEver pic.twitter.com/a7xMZsH7Dw — Triple H (@TripleH) October 7, 2020