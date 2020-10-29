Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title belt to the Los Angeles Dodgers for their MLB World Series win.
The Game took to Twitter today and shared a photo of the belt. He congratulated Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw and the rest of the Dodgers on becoming the 2020 World Series champions.
He wrote, "LA is the #CityofChampions! Congratulations to @mookiebetts @claytonkersh22 and the @Dodgers on their #WorldSeries victory. Make some room in the trophy case for this @WWE title!"
As also seen in the tweets below, Triple H has sent custom WWE Title belts in recent weeks to the the Los Angeles Lakers for winning the NBA Championship, the Seattle Storm for winning the WNBA Championship, and the Tampa Bay Lightning for winning the NHL Stanley Cup.
