Tucker is reportedly staying on the WWE RAW roster.

As noted on Monday night, Tucker was back on the SmackDown roster after being drafted to the red brand in the 2020 WWE Draft. In an update, PWInsider reports that Tucker is still considered to be a RAW Superstar as the website roster listing is an error.

Tucker is still listed on the SmackDown roster as of this morning, but that should change soon.

Tucker did not appear on this week's RAW but he did work the pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings, as noted at this link.

WWE is expected to continue the Otis vs. Tucker feud, despite the former Heavy Machinery tag team partners being on different brands. Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view saw Tucker turn heel on Otis, causing him to lose the Money In the Bank briefcase to The Miz.

Stay tuned for more on Tucker's WWE status.