Earlier this week AEW taped Wednesday's episode of Dynamite, which included Tay Conti vs. Abadon. Reports initially said Abadon suffered a serious injury that caused her to be hospitalized, but the injury itself wasn't known.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio it was reported Abadon took an elbow to the throat and she wasn't able to breath. The match was stopped immediately and she was sent to the hospital for further evaluation.

Abadon is expected to make a full recovery. No word yet if the match will make it to the show due to the injury.

The AEW star lost her debut against AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida on AEW Dark back in March, but she has won five straight matches since then. She has defeated Anna Jay, Skyler Moore, KiLynn King, Red Velvet and Dani Jordyn. All of those matches aired on episode of Dark, except for the win over Jay.