The upcoming eight-man, single elimination tournament begins on this Wednesday's Dynamite. On this past week's show commentary initially advertised the first match was taking place on Wednesday, October 21.

F4WOnline has confirmed that actually all four matches will happen on the show, and they are as follows:

* Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix

* Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela

* Colt Cabana vs. Hangman Page

* Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy

The finals of the tournament happen on November 7 at Full Gear with the winner receiving a future shot at the AEW World Championship.

Below is the rest of next week's announced lineup:

* Britt Baker in action

* AEW Tournament opening round matches

* Private Party vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Young Bucks (Winners face AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR at Full Gear)

* MJF and Chris Jericho "Le Dinner Debonair" segment