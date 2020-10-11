Lars Sullivan returned from his knee injury on Friday Night SmackDown when he interrupted a tag team match featuring Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz & John Morrison.
Sullivan, who was not included in the two superstar pools announced earlier this week, will now be eligible to be drafted during the second night of the 2020 WWE Draft, which takes place on the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw.
As reported earlier, Elias, who was originally listed in the first pool, has now been moved to night two of the draft. On a related note, the tag team of The Miz & John Morrison, who were drafted by Raw on Friday, were originally enlisted as part of the second night draft pool.
See below for the updated draft pool for Monday's edition of Raw:
Andrade
Bayley
Aleister Black
Alexa Bliss
Daniel Bryan
Carmella
King Corbin
Apollo Crews
Nikki Cross
Dabba-Kato
Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Elias
Erik (of The Viking Raiders)
Lacey Evans
Charlotte Flair
Jeff Hardy
Billie Kay
Lana
Keith Lee
Riddick Moss
Natalya
Titus O'Neil
Randy Orton
Kevin Owens
R-Truth
RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION)
Matt Riddle
The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan)
Peyton Royce
Arturo Ruas
Sheamus
Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro
The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)
Braun Strowman
Lars Sullivan
Tamina
Akira Tozawa
Zelina Vega
Bray Wyatt
Sami Zayn