Lars Sullivan returned from his knee injury on Friday Night SmackDown when he interrupted a tag team match featuring Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz & John Morrison.

Sullivan, who was not included in the two superstar pools announced earlier this week, will now be eligible to be drafted during the second night of the 2020 WWE Draft, which takes place on the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw.

As reported earlier, Elias, who was originally listed in the first pool, has now been moved to night two of the draft. On a related note, the tag team of The Miz & John Morrison, who were drafted by Raw on Friday, were originally enlisted as part of the second night draft pool.

See below for the updated draft pool for Monday's edition of Raw:

Andrade

Bayley

Aleister Black

Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan

Carmella

King Corbin

Apollo Crews

Nikki Cross

Dabba-Kato

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Elias

Erik (of The Viking Raiders)

Lacey Evans

Charlotte Flair

Jeff Hardy

Billie Kay

Lana

Keith Lee

Riddick Moss

Natalya

Titus O'Neil

Randy Orton

Kevin Owens

R-Truth

RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION)

Matt Riddle

The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan)

Peyton Royce

Arturo Ruas

Sheamus

Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

Braun Strowman

Lars Sullivan

Tamina

Akira Tozawa

Zelina Vega

Bray Wyatt

Sami Zayn