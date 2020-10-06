Tonight was NWA and United Wrestling Network's fourth weekly episode of "Primetime Live." In the main event, Watts & The Pope (Former WWE star Elijah Burke) defeated NWA Television Champion Zicky Dice & Effy.

Below are the results:

* Levi Shapiro (with Howdy Price) defeated Bryan Idol

* Lacey Ryan (c) defeated Vipress (FSW Women's Championship Match)

* 4 Minutes Of Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) defeated Beef Candy (Richie Slade & Ricky Mandel) (w/Flex McCallion)

* Chris Dickinson defeated Max Caster

* The Wolf Zaddies (Che Cabrera & Tito Escondido) defeated The Bodega (Danny Limelight & Papo Esco)

* Watts & The Pope defeated NWA Television Champion Zicky Dice & Effy