Tonight was NWA and United Wrestling Network's fourth weekly episode of "Primetime Live." In the main event, Watts & The Pope (Former WWE star Elijah Burke) defeated NWA Television Champion Zicky Dice & Effy.
Below are the results:
* Levi Shapiro (with Howdy Price) defeated Bryan Idol
* Lacey Ryan (c) defeated Vipress (FSW Women's Championship Match)
* 4 Minutes Of Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) defeated Beef Candy (Richie Slade & Ricky Mandel) (w/Flex McCallion)
* Chris Dickinson defeated Max Caster
* The Wolf Zaddies (Che Cabrera & Tito Escondido) defeated The Bodega (Danny Limelight & Papo Esco)
* Watts & The Pope defeated NWA Television Champion Zicky Dice & Effy
