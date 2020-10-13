Tonight was NWA and United Wrestling Network's weekly PPV series, "Primetime Live." In the fifth episode, former Impact star James Storm made his UWN Primetime Live debut.
Former WWE star Fred Rosser (Darren Young) also made his debut.
United Wrestling President Dave Marquez announced tonight that they will hold a multi-week eight-man tournament to crown the first-ever United Wrestling Network World Champion. They will announce the field of competition next week.
In the main event, UWN TV Champion Dan Joseph defeated Dom Kubrik.
Below are the results:
* Clark Connors defeated Danny Limelight
* Heather Monroe defeated Elayna Black
* Alexander Hammerstone (c) defeated Tresario (West Coast Pro Championship Match)
* Fred Rosser defeated James Storm & Chris Masters
* Dan Joseph (c) defeated Dom Kubrik (United Wrestling TV Championship Match)
COMING THROUGH! #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/GJHCXGcduv— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 14, 2020
Killer Bae @Heatherisme with a big win on #PrimeTimeLive! pic.twitter.com/egThfeH6vX— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 14, 2020
"Not today."— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 14, 2020
~ The @WCProOfficial Champion @alexhammerstone#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/6ZJhjik50m
Well, well, well...— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 14, 2020
The @nwa's @JamesStormBrand has arrived on #PrimeTimeLive!
Triple-threat match, anyone? pic.twitter.com/lzawVBDGPC
Samoan Drop by @ChrisAdonis @unitedwrestling #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/9mFqtA1V9c— FITE (@FiteTV) October 14, 2020
DAMN!@JamesStormBrand introduces @realfredrosser to the #PrimeTimeLive ramp. pic.twitter.com/m2dRBqzfjN— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 14, 2020
??? ???????? ?????? for @realfredrosser, who wins our triple-threat with the gut check to @ChrisAdonis!#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/Iqw8Ofioh6— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 14, 2020
?? ???????????????? ????????: #UnitedWrestling President @CWFHMarquez just announced that the United Wrestling Network will crown its first-ever World Champion during an upcoming eight-man tournament, right here on #PrimeTimeLive!— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 14, 2020
Who do you want to see compete for the gold? pic.twitter.com/L71T4gSdnU
?? How beautiful is our new #UnitedWrestling World Championship?@CWFHMarquez @nwa @FiteTV @CWFHollywood @cwfaz@WCProOfficial @FSWVegas pic.twitter.com/KAhjsSS5Ow— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 14, 2020
The #UnitedWrestling ?? Champion @Yes_that_dan says "This is my show!"#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/TOui8sG5qc— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 14, 2020
Whoever wins this one will defend the #UnitedWrestling TV title vs. @LeviShapiro on @CWFHollywood this weekend. pic.twitter.com/ICx1o9KIwc— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 14, 2020
#AndStill— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 14, 2020
"The definition of a fighting champion," @Yes_that_dan hangs on to retain the #UnitedWrestling ?? Championship!#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/7v6Hn0cstk