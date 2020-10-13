Tonight was NWA and United Wrestling Network's weekly PPV series, "Primetime Live." In the fifth episode, former Impact star James Storm made his UWN Primetime Live debut.

Former WWE star Fred Rosser (Darren Young) also made his debut.

United Wrestling President Dave Marquez announced tonight that they will hold a multi-week eight-man tournament to crown the first-ever United Wrestling Network World Champion. They will announce the field of competition next week.

In the main event, UWN TV Champion Dan Joseph defeated Dom Kubrik.

Below are the results:

* Clark Connors defeated Danny Limelight

* Heather Monroe defeated Elayna Black

* Alexander Hammerstone (c) defeated Tresario (West Coast Pro Championship Match)

* Fred Rosser defeated James Storm & Chris Masters

* Dan Joseph (c) defeated Dom Kubrik (United Wrestling TV Championship Match)

?? ???????????????? ????????: #UnitedWrestling President @CWFHMarquez just announced that the United Wrestling Network will crown its first-ever World Champion during an upcoming eight-man tournament, right here on #PrimeTimeLive!



Who do you want to see compete for the gold? pic.twitter.com/L71T4gSdnU — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 14, 2020