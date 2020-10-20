Tonight during the sixth episode of NWA and United Wrestling Network's "Primetime Live," The Pope became the new NWA TV Champion after defeating Zicky Dice. Mike Bennett was also in action.

Below are the results:

* Max Castor defeated Jesse James

* Miranda Alize defeated Christy James

* So Cal Distancing (c) defeated Friendship Farm (UWN Tag Team Championship Match)

* Mike Bennett defeated JR Kratos

* The Pope defeated Zicky Dice (c) (NWA TV Championship Match)