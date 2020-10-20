Tonight during the sixth episode of NWA and United Wrestling Network's "Primetime Live," The Pope became the new NWA TV Champion after defeating Zicky Dice. Mike Bennett was also in action.

Below are the results:

* Max Castor defeated Jesse James

* Miranda Alize defeated Christy James

* So Cal Distancing (c) defeated Friendship Farm (UWN Tag Team Championship Match)

* Mike Bennett defeated JR Kratos

* The Pope defeated Zicky Dice (c) (NWA TV Championship Match)

These are the eight men who will compete in the upcoming open-weight, multi-week tournament for the #UnitedWrestling World Championship!#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/AulYoknLDs — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 21, 2020

Huge come-from-behind victory for @RealMikeBennett, who enters the #UnitedWrestling World Championship tournament with some momentum! #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/Xs25zOWiXe — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 21, 2020

"How ya feeling down there, Pope?"

~ @ZickyDice says there will not be an @nwa TV title match tonight pic.twitter.com/ytDP9z8Oob — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 21, 2020