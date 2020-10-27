Tonight during the seventh episode of NWA and United Wrestling Network's "Primetime Live," Serena Deeb defeated Thunder Rosa to become the new NWA Women's World Champion.

Also, the UWN World Championship Tournament started tonight with Chris Dickinson defeating Peter Avalon.

Below are the results:

* Ray Rosas (c) defeated Kevin Martenson (Hollywood Heritage Championship Match)

* The Bodega defeated Real Money Brothers

* Serena Deeb defeated Thunder Rosa (c) (NWA Women's Championship Match)

* Chris Dickinson defeated Peter Avalon (UWN World Championship Tournament Match)