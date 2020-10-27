Tonight during the seventh episode of NWA and United Wrestling Network's "Primetime Live," Serena Deeb defeated Thunder Rosa to become the new NWA Women's World Champion.

Also, the UWN World Championship Tournament started tonight with Chris Dickinson defeating Peter Avalon.

Below are the results:

* Ray Rosas (c) defeated Kevin Martenson (Hollywood Heritage Championship Match)

* The Bodega defeated Real Money Brothers

* Serena Deeb defeated Thunder Rosa (c) (NWA Women's Championship Match)

* Chris Dickinson defeated Peter Avalon (UWN World Championship Tournament Match)

First time that someone has used someones own beard as a weapon? I think so... #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/07mJ9gXmie — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 28, 2020

"Hazardous Enviroment" can mean a lot of things when applying for a job as a Stage Manager. ?? #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/zl0g3yjzgT — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 28, 2020

RT and let the world know. It's the #BodegaBomb. pic.twitter.com/XUUpDPh2jV — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 28, 2020

"You're stepping into my house..."@DirtyDickinson has words for everyone in the tournament#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/Oq7uZkdbOR — FITE (@FiteTV) October 28, 2020

Anyone else flinch when they saw this? @thunderrosa22 dishing out the pain to @SerenaDeeb. #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/YxQGDGqBS9 — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 28, 2020

?? @PAvalon are you ok?? Please RT this later when you wake up. Thanks.#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/vT5KII14S0 — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 28, 2020