Former WWE star Lisa Marie Varon (Victoria) announced on social media that she's selling her ring gear from her last WWE match. Varon left WWE in 2009.

The ring gear is also from her Impact Wrestling debut.

She posted the gear on Poshmark, which is a social commerce marketplace. The price for the used gear is $2,500.

In summer 2002, Varon made her WWE main roster debut.

During her WWE run, she was a two-time Women's Champion. She and Lita were also in WWE's first women's Steel Cage match on the November 23, 2004 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Below you can see her tweet:



