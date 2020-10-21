AEW star Tay Conti took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video of her training inside the ring with the help of Dark Order's Anna Jay, who she frequently refers to as her best friend.

Conti, who has a black belt in judo and a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, admittedly got out her comfort zone during a grueling training session.

"Getting out of my comfort zone (judo/submission style ) today!! Having fun and working to get better with my best friend @annajay___ , thanks for always having my back & thank you @AEW Red heart #AEWDynamite #AEWDark," tweeted Conti.

Since her debut match against Nyla Rose on AEW Dynamite last month, Conti has wrestled only twice on AEW Dark with the last match coming against Red Velvet on September 23.

Anna Jay and Tay Conti had previously competed in a tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Women's Tag Team Champions. After losing to the eventual winners of the tournament, Diamante & Ivelisse, Jay tried to recruit Conti to join The Dark Order.

Conti spent nearly four years in WWE until she was released back in April as part of the company-wide cuts brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out her training video below: