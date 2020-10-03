Wade Barrett took to social media to comment about his only singles match against current NXT Champion Finn Balor.

Barrett wrote about how it was in 2015 at WWE Live Singapore when he had his only ever singles match against Finn Balor. He also shared that Balor caved his chest in with the Coup de Grace and asked fans if this would happen to Kyle O'Reilly tomorrow.

His full tweet was the following, "Pic from my only ever singles match vs current @WWENXT Champ Finn Balor Singapore, 2015). Shortly after this was taken, Finn caved my chest in with the Coup de Grâce for the 'W'. Will the same fate befall @KORcombat tomorrow night at #NXTTakeOver? 7pm ET"

As noted back in September, Wade Barrett officially signed with WWE to work as a full-time member of the WWE NXT announce team. His contract with WWE is one year, though it does include an option to extend the partnership.

WWE NXT TakeOver 31 takes place this Sunday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Make sure to check back here this Sunday for our live WWE NXT Takeover coverage, as well as the latest breaking news leading to the show.

