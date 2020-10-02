Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) and Michael Wiseman (@therealwiseman) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast, which starts immediately after WWE SmackDown. Topics include:

- WWE SmackDown Review

- WWE taking control of talents' Twitch accounts

And more!

