Intro song. (Hail the Crown)

Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the 200th edition of 205 Live from the Capitol Wrestling Center (fka WWE Performance Center) in Florida. Ariya Daivari makes his way to the ring for our opening contest. He'll be taking on Jake Atlas. Footage of their last matchup from several weeks ago plays, where Daivari picked up the win after an illegal eye-poke.

Ariya Daivari versus Jake Atlas