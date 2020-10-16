- Above is the official trailer for WWE's "30 Days of The Deadman" programming line-up, which will begin on Hell In a Cell Sunday and wrap on Survivor Series Sunday, highlighting 30 years of The Undertaker. You can click here for the full schedule of documentaries that will air.

- WWE's first-ever no makeup photo shoot from earlier this year has been nominated as a finalist in the fifth annual Shorty Social Good Awards. WWE was also nominated for 4 other Shorty Awards this year. The awards will have a digital ceremony this year, which airs on Thursday, November 19.

Below is WWE's announcement with full details on the nominations:

WWE named a finalist in fifth annual Shorty Social Good Awards WWE has been named a finalist in the fifth annual Shorty Social Good Awards, which will be held as a digital ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 19. WWE Advanced Media Group garnered the nomination for WWE's first-ever no makeup photo shoot, which featured many of WWE's prominent female Superstars without makeup. Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, Ruby Riott, Carmella, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai and Dana Brooke all participated. "Being able to feel comfortable in your skin and not playing dress up is so important," Flair said at the time of the photo shoot. "My character has to be so over the top and perfect all the time; just walking out and feeling fresh feels so empowering." "It's very hard to show the real pimples, the uneven skin, but I think it's very beautiful to embrace that," Banks said at the time of the photo shoot. "We are getting lost in this world of not embracing who we are." WWE was named a finalist in the following categories in the Shorty Social Good Awards: * Category: Sports – WWE: WWE's first-ever no makeup photo shoot

* Category: Sports – WWE: WWE Community Relations

* Category: Sports – #TheRealHeroes Project: 72andSunny Los Angeles, Sports United: MLB, MLS, NFL, NHL, NBA, WNBA, ATP, WTA, NWSL, USGA, NASCAR, Activision, EA, WWE

* Category: Accessibility – WWE: Special Olympics and WWE Launch School of Strength Fitness Campaign

* Category: Medical Research – WWE: Together, Tougher Than Cancer (WWE's partnership with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) The Shorty Social Good Awards honor the social good initiatives brands, agencies and nonprofits that are taking to make our world a better place. While the Shorty Awards have long-honored the best of social media and digital, this competition includes efforts made by organizations to improve sustainability and diversity internally, foster globally-minded business partnerships and increase employee community and civic engagement. For a complete list of finalists at the Shorty Social Good Awards, visit https://shortyawards.com/5th-socialgood/socialgood/finalists/.

- The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team is representing WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as he prepares to defend his title against Braun Strowman during tonight's SmackDown on FOX season two premiere. As seen below, the team trained in Reigns' "Wreck Everyone & Leave" t-shirts and posed in front of his photo on the big screen at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta today. Reigns played college football for Georgia Tech several years back.

The team tweeted the following photos today and Reigns responded with some words of encouragement for their game against Clemson tomorrow.