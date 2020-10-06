WWE.com has just announced that Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream are on the injured list following the events of NXT TakeOver 31.
Velveteen Dream suffered a fractured wrist during his match with Kushida, though Dream is medically cleared as tolerated.
Adam Cole suffered broken ribs and contusions. Cole was attacked by Ridge Holland following the NXT main event match between Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly.
Updates on their condition will be announced during tomorrow's NXT.
Below is WWE's full announcement:
