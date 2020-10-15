WWE has announced that Daniel Bryan will return to SmackDown on FOX for tomorrow's big season two premiere.

This will be Bryan's ThunderDome debut. He has been away from WWE action since early June after losing the finals of the WWE Intercontinental Title tournament to former champion AJ Styles.

WWE has also announced Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits for tomorrow's show.

As noted, tomorrow's SmackDown on FOX season two premiere will feature a Kickoff pre-show that begins at 7:30pm ET. The hosts will be WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and former WWE star Renee Young.

Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow night:

* Daniel Bryan makes his ThunderDome debut and returns to SmackDown

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defend against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

* The New Day's SmackDown Farewell match will see SmackDown Superstar Big E team with RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to face Sheamus, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

* Lars Sullivan vs. Jeff Hardy

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against Braun Strowman

Stay tuned for more on the SmackDown on FOX season two premiere and remember to join us for live coverage at 7:30pm ET.