WWE announced the lineups for Sunday's Hell in a Cell events on WWE's social media channels and the WWE Network. First, at 11 am ET, WWE is streaming the Best of Hell in a Cell with matches including Roman Reigns, John Cena, and The Undertaker.

At 3 pm ET it will be La Previa (Spanish Pre-Show) featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Lana, and Paul Heyman.

Then at 4 pm ET it's WWE The Bump with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Murphy, Jey Uso, and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

The Hell in a Cell Kickoff begins at 6 pm ET with the main PPV card starting at 7 pm ET. Along with the PPV is WWE's Watch Along that includes: WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Montez Ford, Bianca Belair, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, and Tamina.

