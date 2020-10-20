WWE Virtual Meet & Greets will be returning for Hell In a Cell weekend.

WWE announced today that AJ Styles, Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens, RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston and Johnny Gargano for virtual meet & greet sessions this coming Friday, Sunday and Monday.

Tickets for the virtual meet & greets will go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, at 12 noon ET. A price for the HIAC sessions has not been announced as of this writing, but the SummerSlam sessions were $125 each.

The ticket includes a 2-minute private one-on-one video chat with the Superstar you choose, downloadable video of your session, and the opportunity to purchase exclusive personalized autographed items.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the Hell In a Cell Virtual Meet & Greets: