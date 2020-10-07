WWE has announced another class of WWE Performance Center recruits.

The new class includes several talents from EVOLVE, including some who were signed earlier in the summer. EVOLVE names announced for this class are Brandi Lauren, Curt Stallion, Anthony Green, Leon Ruff, Joe Gacy, and Josh Briggs. Indie referee Jake Clemons and NCAA All-American amateur wrestler Jacob Kasper are also in this class.

This group has reported to the Performance Center in Orlando (the Capitol Wrestling Center) to begin training under the company. Stay tuned for more.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the new recruits: